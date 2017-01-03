Sports
Ladies Tip-Off 21st Clopton Tournament »
Lady Hawks Win Opening Round Of Home Tournament Clopton opened the 21st edition of their home tournament on Monday in impressive fashion, downing the eighth-seeded Wellsville Lady Tigers, 60-24. The top-seeded, defending champion Lady Hawks...January 3 2017 / Comments Off on Ladies Tip-Off 21st Clopton Tournament / Read More »
Indians Advance In Madison Tourney »
Van-Far Lady Indians Fall To Cairo In Opening Round Van-Far (2) opened Madison Tournament play with an offensive explosion, catching seventh-seeded Cairo off guard for a 76-46 victory. Coach Pat Connaway said the goal discussed...January 3 2017 / Comments Off on Indians Advance In Madison Tourney / Read More »
News
Entertainers Announced For 2017 Pike County Fair »
Country Music Star Neal McCoy To Headline; Madd Hoss Jackson, Taylor Blackwell Will Open Country music star Neal McCoy will headline entertainment at this...Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on Entertainers Announced For 2017 Pike County Fair / Read More »
Making History: County Officials Sworn Into Office Following Historic Election »
Following a historic election night on Nov. 8 where Pike County Republicans swept the county offices, the new officials were sworn into office on...Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on Making History: County Officials Sworn Into Office Following Historic Election / Read More »
NECAC To Have Satellite Service Center In Louisiana »
Dana Gordy, Pike County Service Coordinator for the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has announced she will operate a satellite service center...Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on NECAC To Have Satellite Service Center In Louisiana / Read More »
Community Bids Fond Farewell To John & Cathy Veach With Retirement Reception »
The retirement of John and Cathy Veach is official and the community shared their appreciation for their years of devoted service with a special...Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on Community Bids Fond Farewell To John & Cathy Veach With Retirement Reception / Read More »