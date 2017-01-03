Click Here to Visit Poage Ford in Bowling Green
The People's Tribune

Sports

Ladies Tip-Off 21st Clopton Tournament

Ladies Tip-Off 21st Clopton Tournament »

Lady Hawks Win Opening Round Of Home Tournament Clopton opened the 21st edition of their home tournament on Monday in impressive fashion, downing the eighth-seeded Wellsville Lady Tigers, 60-24. The top-seeded, defending champion Lady Hawks...

January 3 2017 / Comments Off on Ladies Tip-Off 21st Clopton Tournament / Read More »
Indians Advance In Madison Tourney

Indians Advance In Madison Tourney »

Van-Far Lady Indians Fall To Cairo In Opening Round Van-Far (2) opened Madison Tournament play with an offensive explosion, catching seventh-seeded Cairo off guard for a 76-46 victory. Coach Pat Connaway said the goal discussed...

January 3 2017 / Comments Off on Indians Advance In Madison Tourney / Read More »
Visit Bowling Green Chevrolet Buick!

News

Entertainers Announced For 2017 Pike County Fair »

Entertainers Announced For 2017 Pike County Fair

Country Music Star Neal McCoy To Headline; Madd Hoss Jackson, Taylor Blackwell Will Open Country music star Neal McCoy will headline entertainment at this...

Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on Entertainers Announced For 2017 Pike County Fair / Read More »

Making History: County Officials Sworn Into Office Following Historic Election »

Making History: County Officials Sworn Into Office Following Historic Election

Following a historic election night on Nov. 8 where Pike County Republicans swept the county offices, the new officials were sworn into office on...

Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on Making History: County Officials Sworn Into Office Following Historic Election / Read More »

NECAC To Have Satellite Service Center In Louisiana »

NECAC To Have Satellite Service Center In Louisiana

Dana Gordy, Pike County Service Coordinator for the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has announced she will operate a satellite service center...

Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on NECAC To Have Satellite Service Center In Louisiana / Read More »

Community Bids Fond Farewell To John & Cathy Veach With Retirement Reception »

Community Bids Fond Farewell To John & Cathy Veach With Retirement Reception

The retirement of John and Cathy Veach is official and the community shared their appreciation for their years of devoted service with a special...

Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on Community Bids Fond Farewell To John & Cathy Veach With Retirement Reception / Read More »
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST TRIBCAST BROADCASTS AND THE TRIBCAST ARCHIVE CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE LATEST TribPhotos FROM THE PEOPLE'S TRIBUNE Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia Street Louisiana, Missouri 63353 Phone: 573-754-5531

TribCast

21st Clopton Tournament: Men’s Semifinals »

21st Clopton Tournament: Men’s Semifinals

Join The People’s Tribune Thursday (1/5) for TribCast coverage of Men’s Semifinal Play from the 21st Clopton Tournament! Dale Miller Gymnasium – Championship Semifinals Old Gym – Consolation Semifinal...

Jan 4 2017 / Comments Off on 21st Clopton Tournament: Men’s Semifinals / Read More »

21st Clopton Tournament: Ladies Semifinals »

21st Clopton Tournament: Ladies Semifinals

Join The People’s Tribune Wednesday (1/4) for TribCast coverage of Ladies Semifinal Play from the 21st Clopton Tournament! Dale Miller Gymnasium – Championship Semifinals Old Gym – Consolation Semifinal...

Jan 3 2017 / Comments Off on 21st Clopton Tournament: Ladies Semifinals / Read More »

21st Clopton Tournament: Mens Opening Round »

21st Clopton Tournament: Mens Opening Round

Join The People’s Tribune Tuesday (1/3) for TribCast coverage of Mens Opening Round Play from the Clopton Tournament! Dale Miller Gymnasium Old Gym...

Dec 26 2016 / Comments Off on 21st Clopton Tournament: Mens Opening Round / Read More »

classifieds

Help Wanted »

Help WantedNOW HIRING – BOWLING GREEN – Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. D&D, 636-462-8069. (x2-14) HELP WANTED Twin...

Jan 2 2017 / Comments Off on Help Wanted / Read More »
Advertisement Community State Bank of Missouri Your Hometown Bank Since 1887

Obituaries

Louise J. Dieckmann

Louise J. Dieckmann

Louise J. Dieckmann, 93, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green. Funeral services was at 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr....

Jan 2, 2017 / More »

News

Entertainers Announced For 2017 Pike County Fair

Entertainers Announced For 2017 Pike County Fair

Country Music Star Neal McCoy To Headline; Madd Hoss Jackson, Taylor Blackwell Will Open Country music star Neal McCoy will headline entertainment at this year’s Pike County Fair and will be joined by...

Jan 3, 2017 / More »

Community

Community Bids Fond Farewell To John & Cathy Veach With Retirement Reception

Community Bids Fond Farewell To John & Cathy Veach With Retirement Reception

The retirement of John and Cathy Veach is official and the community shared their appreciation for their years of devoted service with a special reception on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Friends filled the Bibb-Veach...

Jan 3, 2017 / More »

Online Edition

January 3rd Online Edition

January 3rd Online Edition

Click here to read the January 3rd edition of The People’s Tribune as a PDF....

Jan 3, 2017 / More »

RSS Entertainment

RSS National Sports

RSS National News

TribPhotos - Click Here For Our Latest Photos
Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Tag Cloud

Hannibal Clinic
The People's Tribune Inc is a BBB Accredited Business. Click for the BBB Business Review of this Newspapers in Bowling Green MO