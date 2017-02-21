Clopton Throttles Louisiana In District Opener

The top-seeded Clopton Lady Hawks punched their ticket to the semifinal with a dominating 85-27 victory in the opening round of Class 2 District 6 tournament, and ended the season of the (8) Louisiana Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Hawks wasted no time, coming out of the gates hot and putting a 20-point advantage on the board after the first quarter.

Louisiana got four of their six first quarter points at the free throw line as Kyjiah Clark put five points on the board with a field goal and three free throws.

Ashtyn Lagemann notched 11 and Kaitlyn Kuntz added six, along with buckets from four other players as Clopton outscored Louisiana 26-6 in the opening quarter.

Louisiana bounced back in the second quarter, finding the basket more, limiting turnovers and improving defensively. Clopton still outscored the Lady Bulldogs 22-14 in the quarter.

Clark added another six points with a bucket and a perfect 4-4 trip to the line as Briana St. Clair added five as well in the second quarter.

Emily Brune and Jillian Lockard broke loose for Clopton as Brune sank a pair of three-pointers and a pair of field goals and Lockard knocked down six points in the quarter. Clopton led 48-20 at halftime.

The Lady Hawks slammed the door in the third quarter, outscoring Louisiana 32-1. Seven players for Clopton found the hoop and the defense held Louisiana to a single free throw from Clark.

With a running clock in the final frame, Louisiana edged Clopton 6-5 for the 85-27 final.

Brune led the way for the Lady Hawks and had numerous steals and defensive stops in the first half for Clopton to earn the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Scoring for Clopton: Brune, 20; Lagemann, 19; Kuntz, 16; Lockard, 13; Katie McCrory, 10; Maya Street, 6; Tori Werkmeister, 1.

Scoring for Louisiana: Clark, 15; St. Clair, 6; Samantha Henderson, 2; Raelee Burse, 2; Jasmin Burse, 2.

Clopton will face the winner of the (4) Knox County/(5) South Shelby game in the semifinal on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana’s season came to an end. The team will lose seniors Henderson, Katelyn Watts and Kejt Rexhepi.

Lady Indians Eliminated In First Round Of Districts

The season came to a close in a tough opening round game against second-seeded Scotland County in the Class 2 District 6 tournament at Clopton on Monday night.

The Lady Indians came out of the gates hot and played well in the first half against the Lady Tigers who have only suffered one loss on the season.

Van-Far led after the first quarter 24-18 as the Lady Indians drained a total of five three-balls. Seniors Lexi DeTienne had two and Jayda Borgmeyer had one as junior Reaghan Case drained a pair as well in the opening frame.

Case sank another three-pointer in the second quarter as Jordan Garner put up eight points with a pair of field goals and a perfect 4-4 trip to the charity stripe. Despite the effort, Scotland County regrouped and was able to outscore Van-Far in the second quarter 22-11 to take a five point lead at halftime.

The Lady Tigers outpaced Van-Far in the third by 10 points with a 17-7 quarter as the Lady Indians got points from Jayle Jennings, Borgmeyer and another three-pointer from Case.

Scotland County closed out the win with a 17-14 final frame as Van-Far had difficulty at the free throw line after missing only once through three quarters.

Case ended the night with five three pointers and 18 points to earn the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Scoring for Van-Far: Borgmeyer, 13; Garner, 13; DeTienne, 8; Jennings, 4.

The Lady Indians finished the season 7-16 and will lose seniors DeTienne and Borgmeyer to graduation.