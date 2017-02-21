Family Health Pharmacies Is Under New Ownership

John Murr Looks Forward To Retirement

Family Health Pharmacies, which includes Bowling Green Pharmacy and Family Drug in Louisiana, has a new owner and it’s a familiar face.

Shari Black and John Murr made the agreement official in December. Black is a Pike County native and calls Eolia home. She has been in the pharmaceutical business for over 20 years now and most recently has split her time with Pike County Memorial Hospital and working for Family Health Pharmacies.

Black noted that it was an exciting opportunity and that she liked the idea of keeping the independently-owned pharmacies open while making some changes to make the stores more current and customer-centered.

“It will still be the same friendly faces at the stores,” Black pointed out. “We will just offer more services for our clients.”

She added that customer service is paramount and has always been one of her favorite aspects of the business.

“We aren’t as limited by a corporate structure. We can be more responsive to our client’s needs and can interact more.”

Black said she saw this as an opportunity for herself and also the employees and local people as a whole.

“I’ve always worked two or three jobs and wanted to be in business for myself.”

Prior to working for PCMH and the local pharmacies, she worked in the Kroger family of pharmacies and travelled everywhere from Louisiana to Troy and Hannibal to Bloomington and Peoria in Illinois since she was licensed in both states.

Family Drug in Louisiana recently had some renovations inside the store. Clients will soon notice big differences at Bowling Green Pharmacy as well. Black said much of the facility’s current stock will be done away with and there will be a major renovation inside. The pharmacy will continue to offer products but the lines will be more current and in stride with what clients are requesting.

“We want to cater to our customer’s needs. That’s what we do,” Black added.

In addition to a renovation of the storefront and inside, Bowling Green Pharmacy will begin offering home delivery in March. Black pointed out that a lot of clients are unable to get out easily or at all. This will allow staff to bring medications right to the client and still assess the client’s needs. Delivery will be offered in Bowling Green and Eolia to start but may branch out in the future.

Black added that requests are always welcome. She noted that if there is something a person wants, they should just mention it because it can be ordered and if there is enough interest, it’s a product that could appear on the shelves permanently.

Bowling Green Pharmacy also offers UPS package express.

Murr remains on the staff and is looking forward to retirement. He works a day at each location through the week and some weekends. He noted that while he didn’t really have any plans for when he finally hangs up his hat for good, he knows his wife Jolene will be keeping him busy with projects.

Murr is also a local native. He graduated from Louisiana High School in 1965 and then from Central Methodist as a pre-med student in 1969. He spent two years in the Army where he became a lab tech and was formally trained in pharmaceuticals at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

He worked at a number of pharmacies in the area.

“I have always been lucky enough to work locally,” he said.

In 1991, Bowling Green Pharmacy and Family Drug were merged to create Family Health Pharmacies and he became a partner with George Green and Bob Cole. Murr noted that George always wore a tie and Bob would wear a bow tie in the winter. Over the years Murr came to have the entire operation.

He said it has been his plan for Black to take over the businesses but it took a while to convince her.

Black graduated from Clopton High School in 1987 and from Southwest Missouri State in 1992. She commuted to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy until graduation in 1997. She is the daughter of Rusty and Linda Black. She has four children. Alek attends school at John Wood Community College and eight-year-old Zakk, five-year-old Cash and four-year-old Cain all attend school at Clopton.