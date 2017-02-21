Lady Cats Defeat Winfield In District Opening Round

Bowling Green shook loose of (6)Winfield early, downing the Lady Warriors 63-28 in the opening round of the Class 3 District 7 tournament at Montgomery County on Monday.

The number three seeded Lady Cats will next face second-seeded North Callaway on Wednesday.

Bowling Green has split two games with the Lady Birds so far this season, including a road win last week.

In the opener against Winfield, the Lady Cats took advantage of numerous Warrior fouls, hitting 9 of 11 free throws in the first two quarters to build a 31-15 lead by halftime.

Gabi Deters and KateLynn Charlton combined for 15 first half points for Bowling Green.

The third was a breakout quarter for the Lady Cats as Jaylen Early scored 13 over eight minutes and Bowling Green outscored Winfield 22-8 to set up a running clock in the final quarter.

With the clock running and subs coming in, the Lady Cats still outscored the Lady Warriors 10-5 in the final frame to seal the win.

The Lady Cats finished the night hitting of 18 of 20 from the free throw line, a fact applauded by Coach Heather Minter, who said free throws have been the difference in close games this season.

Early scored all 18 of her points in the middle two quarters and was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Scoring for Bowling Green: Early, 18; KateLynn Charlton, 13; Kara Meyer, 10; Deters, 9; Alyssa Starks, 7; Madeline Norton, 4; Kinley Charlton, 2.

Tip-off against North Callaway is set for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. North Callaway defeated (7) Wright City in their opening round game.

Lady Owls Knock Off Crystal City; Advance To District Semifinal Action

Silex shut down the three-point shot and rallied from 14 points down to beat fourth-seeded Crystal City 44-40 and advance to the semifinals of the Class 2 District 5 tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Owls were doubled up in the first quarter as the Hornets drained four three balls in the opening eight minutes and led 20-10.

The lead grew early in the second quarter, but Silex stepped up the defense to limit the opposition to just one trey in the quarter.

Senior Elly Boothe continued to drive for points, drawing three foul calls in the quarter.

With the Hornets backing off, room opened up for Mollie Stanek for Silex, as she scored seven in the second quarter.

The rally cut the 14-point deficit to just seven by the end of the half.

While the Lady Owls were trending up, Crystal City was heading down. The Lady Hornets only hit one second half three pointer and were outscored 13-7 in the third as eight more points from Stanek and five from Boothe pulled Silex ahead by a point after three quarters.

Crystal City only managed one basket from the field in the final frame as control of the lane was taken from the Hornets’ Maebry Jones by the tandem of Kate McDonald and Halle Mueller.

Halle scored two of her four points late in the fourth and Boothe scored six in the quarter.

Two free throws by Stanek made the game a two possession game in the final minute and Crytal City, in no hurry, couldn’t get close to sinking a shot in the closing seconds.

Stanek was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game in the win.

Scoring for Silex: Boothe, 21; Stanek, 19; Mueller, 4.

In other opening round action: (3) Elsberry downed (6) Crossroads College Preparatory 44-12 and (2) McKinley Classical Leadership defeated (7) Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science 47-13.

Silex will face top-seeed New Haven on Tuesday in the semifinals from New Haven High School at 5:30 p.m.

Silex Boys Season Ends In Opening Round

The season ended for the (7)Silex Owls in the opening round of the Class 2 District 5 tournament at New Haven on Monday night with a 54-36 loss to (2) Elsberry.

The Owls battled back from a double-digit deficit in the first half, finding ways to break through the full-court press, to trail by only six at halftime, 26-20.

Behind a big night from Garik Hill, Elsberry came out hot in the third and quickly ran the lead back up to over 10 points before Joe Martin could break a run with a bucket. Jake Adams also scored in the quarter, but Elsberry took a 45-26 lead into the final frame.

The Owls edged the Indians 10-9 in the fourth quarter.

Silex will lose seniors Nick Kientzy, Caleb Hudson, Joe Martin and Jake Hinkebein to graduation.

