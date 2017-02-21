Louisiana Man Dies In One-Car Crash

Kurtis M. Taylor, 25, of Louisiana died in a one-vehicle accident at 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 near Clarksville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C Taylor was driving a 2001 Dodge Caravan southbound on Highway D south of Route N when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway.

The Taylor vehicle went down an embankment, into a creek, and overturned onto its top.

He was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m., by Pike County Coroner Chris Stark. His obituary appears on page 5 of this issue.