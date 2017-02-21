Odom Arrested For Three Burglaries On Friday

Bowling Green Police arrested a man following a string of three attempted burglaries last week.

Jeremiah Odom, 26, was taken into custody by authorities on Friday evening. As of press time, charges had not been made formal due to the holiday.

Odom had been free on bond from a prior incident where he had been arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and was charged with felony property damage. His bond has been revoked on that charge.

Bowling Green Chief of Police Don Nacke said three businesses sustained damage from break-ins including MeMe’s Pantry at 104 S Court Street, Kustom Works Salon at 405 S Court Street and the B&B Tavern on Business Highway 61.

Nacke said the suspect gained entry to MeMe’s and the salon by damaging the doors. Nothing was stolen from MeMe’s. An antique safe was taken from Kustom Works Salon.

A window had been busted at B&B Tavern, though Nacke said the suspect never gained actual entry into the establishment.

Formal charges are expected to be filed today (Tuesday, Feb. 21) by Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Fisher.

Nacke noted that Odom was the only suspect arrested but the investigation remains open and ongoing.

Individuals named/charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.