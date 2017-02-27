B.V. ‘Dick’ Kientzy

Benedict Vincent Kientzy of Silex died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the age of 90.

Funeral services were Friday at St. Alphonsus Church in Millwood. The Rev. Father Charles Tichacek officiated. Music was provided by Debbie Mudd, Carolyn Kunza McHardy, Marge Kunza Schwendemann, Chris Kunza Mennemeyer, and Kelly Hardcastle. Burial was in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Bibb-Veach Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Visitation was held Thursday at the Millwood K of C Hall.

Dick was born March 21, 1926. Dick was one of seven children born to George Martin and Clara Miller Kientzy of rural Millwood. He married Viola Minnie Burkemper, daughter of John Diederich and Mary Anna Dreisewerd Burkemper on Oct. 5, 1949 at Immaculate Conception Church, Old Monroe. They are the loving parents of Steve, Barb, and Rick.

Survivors include his wife, Viola; three children, Stephen George Kientzy and wife, Janie, Barbara Jean Haines and husband, Rex, and Richard John Kientzy and wife, Donna; seven grandchildren, Stephen Haines Kientzy and wife, Teresa, Gina Bethsheba Harris and husband, Caleb, Benton John Haines and wife, Jessica, Michael Kientzy Haines, Margaret Ann Kientzy, Henry Richard Kientzy, and Kathryn Ruth Kientzy; five great-grandchildren, Andrew Stephen Kientzy, Natalie Grace Kientzy, Rylan Jane Harris, Kasen Dean Harris, and William Benton Haines.

Dick’s surviving siblings are Geneva Bowles of Springfield and Marie Kunza of Troy. Dick is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Lenk and Alvera Roettger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and George Kientzy, and four siblings: George B. Kientzy, who was better known as Brother Pius Kientzy, Edward DeSales Kientzy, Angela Margaret Phelan, and Catherine Virginia Gieselman.

Dick devoted himself to being a hard worker and wonderful family man. Life was always busy, and he was always grateful to be with his family and their life on the farm. He was a member of the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and a member of the Millwood Knights of Columbus. Dick was a wonderful husband, father, relative, friend, and neighbor to all who knew him.

Serving as pallbearers were Stephen Kientzy, Benton Haines, Michael Haines, Hank Kientzy, Drew Kientzy, and Caleb Harris. Honorary pallbearers were Gina Harris, Teresa Kientzy, Maggie Kientzy, Kate Kientzy, Natalie Kientzy, Jessica Haines, and Emily Scott.

Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus PTA Bus/School Improvement Fund or to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.