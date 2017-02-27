Help Wanted

COMMUNITY IN-HOME SERVICES Now Hiring Homemaker Aides or CNA’s. Looking for part-time, full-time, & PRN. Must be able to do some weekends. Must be reliable & flexible. Competitive Wages & Mileage Reimbursement. Apply at: Community In-Home Services 1214 E Champ Clark Dr. Ste. F (Louis Building) Bowling Green. Accepting applications M-F 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

QUARRY POSITION Central Stone Company is accepting resumes for a plant/utility worker at its Moscow Mills Quarry. The ideal candidate would have at least two years of experience, be knowledgeable in the operation and maintenance of rock crushers, screens and conveyors, and be a proficient welder/fabricator. Some experience with operating heavy equipment is preferred. This job will require working outdoors in all weather conditions, and working overtime and weekends as needed. We offer a competitive wage and benefit package. Pre-employment drug screen, physical and background check required. Central Stone Company is an EO/Affirmative Action employer for all including Women, Minorities, Veterans, and Individuals with disabilities. Resumes and applications received by March 17, 2017 will be considered. Please send resumes to Central Stone Company, 2181 West Outer Hwy. 61, Moscow Mills, MO 63362, or you may fill out an application in person at the address listed Mon.-Fri. between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. No phone calls, emails, or faxes please.

SUMMER GROUND MAINTENANCE BID Pike County Memorial Hospital is seeking Sealed bid proposals for Mowing & Trimming for the PCMH Campus, Vandalia Clinic and multiple sites in Bowling Green. Bids must be turned in to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17th, 2017. For specification information, please contact Todd Woods, at 573-754-5531, ext 7160 or email twoods@pcmhmo.org Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia St. Louisiana, MO 63353

WAITRESS and kitchen help. Apply in person. Calvin’s Restaurant, Eolia. (c4-21)

LOUISIANA HOUSING ASSOCIATION, INC Taking Bids for Lawn Care. Must be turned in on or before NOON on March 9, 2017. Can pick up specs from Robert Kilby 573-754-4205. Locations are: 1000 N. Carolina Street, 310 N. 7th Street, 219, 221 and 223 N. 8th Street and 500 Tella Jane Lane.

PCMH is accepting applications for the new After-Hours/Weekend Clinic in Bowling Green. Full-time, part-time and PRN help needed for the following positions: FNP • LPN • Patient Care • Tech/MA • Receptionist. Full benefit package offered on positions that meet benefit criteria. PCMH is now accepting applications for the following: RN – Full Time (Med/Surg, Eve/Nights) • Paramedic – Full Time (EMS) • Surgical Scrub Tech (Outpatient Surgery) • Part Time and PRN positions • EMT – PRN (EMS) • Paramedic – PRN (EMS) • Cardiac Rehab RN – PRN (Cardiopulmonary) • Respiratory Therapist, PRN (CRT or RRT required). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE