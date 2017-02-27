Lavena Mae Long

Lavena Mae Long, 80, of rural Bowling Green, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Lavena’s celebration of life will be held Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m., at the New Hartford Baptist Church, New Hartford with the Rev. Paul Lewis officiating. Lunch will be served at the church following the memorial service. No interment services will be held

She was born Aug. 12, 1936 in New Hartford to Clelly and Emma Maher. On July 30, 1976, Lavena was united in marriage to her best friend, Jerry Long and has lived in the Bowling Green area all of her life.

Left to cherish Lavena’s memory is Jerry, her husband of over 40 years, of rural Bowling Green; a son, Eric Warfield and wife, Theresa of Panhandle, Texas; one daughter, Tammie Gillespie of Hobbs, N.M.; a stepdaughter, Kathy Bays and husband, Tom of Union, Iowa; and stepson, Jeff Long of Sullivan. She will also be missed by her 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

In Heaven, Lavena joins her parents, Clelly and Emma Maher; two brothers, Clayton Maher and John Maher; Jerry’s parents, Edmond and Viola Long; his two brothers, Robert Long and Gene Long; sister, Judy Long and one great-granddaughter, Mya Warfield.

Lavena graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1955 and worked as a seamstress at several garment factories and also as a cook at a local nursing home. She had a heart for caregiving and spent many years as a caregiver for her parents and her husband’s parents.

Her favorite things to do were reading the Bible, bowling, fishing, sewing and watching Cardinal baseball, Chiefs football and Blues hockey on TV with her husband, Jerry. She also liked birdwatching and feeding the hummingbirds in her backyard, even naming a few of her feathered friends.

Lavena enjoyed spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always looked forward to her weekly phone calls from granddaughter, April Gilman, of the Denver, Colo., area. She loved her church family from the New Hartford Baptist Church where she was an active member.

Memorial donations will be forwarded to the Great River Honor Flight.