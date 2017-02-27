Thomas Earl Seeley

Thomas “Tom” Earl Seeley, 57, of Troy, died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Mercy Hospital Lincoln in Troy.

He was born on June 3, 1959 in Mexico, a son of the late Thomas Elmer and Virginia Ruth (Holmes) Seeley.

Tom completed his education through the Van-Far School District. He worked various jobs with Community Opportunities. Tom enjoyed attending water therapy and therapeutic horsemanship, with a true passion for horses. He liked deer and turkey hunting and attending meat shoots, with the Silex Moose Lodge #2599 which he was an active member. Tom was baptized within the Cowboy Church in Troy. He knew how to live life to its fullest and was up for any adventure.

He is survived by his one sister and one brother: Ruth Williams and husband Harold of Farber and Roger Seeley and wife Amanda of Elsberry; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his adopted family at Community Opportunities. He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant brother and his paternal grandparents: Hugh and Flossie Alberta Seeley and maternal grandparents: Raymond and Lola Holmes.

Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Kemper-Millard-Keim Family Funeral Chapel located at 351 Monroe Street, Troy. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the Barkley Cemetery in New London.

In lieu of flowers of expressions of sympathy may be made to Community Opportunities in care of Kemper-Millard-Keim Family Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 222 Troy, MO 63379.

