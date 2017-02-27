Thomas Warren Bartison

Services for Thomas Warren Bartison, 80, of Vandalia will be held 11 a.m., Saturday at the First Christian Church of Vandalia, with the Rev. Jamie Franke officiating.

Visitation was from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Mr. Bartison died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

He was born Oct. 11, 1936 in Monticello, Ill., the son of Charles B. and Beulah Sue White Bartison. He met the love of his life Connie Jean Miller while working as a janitor for the school. They were married on June 5, 1966 in Vandalia. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Scott Bartison and wife, Jennifer of Vandalia; two daughters, Christina Williams and husband, Kevin, and Patricia Clithero and husband, Darin, all of Vandalia; nine grandchildren, Kelsey Winegardner and husband, Austin of Fort Leonard Wood, Korbin Hays of St. Charles, Kenedy Hays and Andrew Stuart of New London, Joshua Davis and Danielle McDonald of Winfield, Joseph Clithero, Andrew Bartison, Matthew Bartison, Sam Williams and Dalyne Test, and Emily Williams all of Vandalia; four great-grandchildren, Grayson and Lillian Winegardner, both of Fort Leonard Wood, Jocelynn Herron, and Beckham Davis, both of Winfield; one brother, Charles Bartison and wife, Sandra of Vandalia, along with numerous nieces and nephews .

Mr. Bartison was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, John C. Culwell.

After serving his country honorably in the Army National Guard he worked for C&E Refractories from 1966-84. He also worked for the Vandalia water treatment plant from 1995 to 2010 but his true love and passion was farming which he did for most all of his life.

He was a member of the First Christian Church of Vandalia. He was very active in the church where he served as a deacon and an elder until the failing of his health. He enjoyed collecting guns and toy tractors as well as watching, participating, and announcing tractor pulls. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Warren was a daycare resident at Tri-County Care Center for five years and he greatly loved all of the caring staff that helped to make his stay there wonderful.

Honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial contribution may be made to the CMCE First Christian Church organization.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.