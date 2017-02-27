William Christian Gnade

A Mass of Christian Burial for William Christian Gnade of Moscow Mills were held at 10 a.m., Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church near Old Monroe. Fr. Richard Rath, church pastor, officiated with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield and again from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m., on Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church.

Mr. Gnade, 90, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at Elsberry Health Care Center near Elsberry.

Born Oct. 1, 1926 in Old Monroe, he was the son of Herman and Rose Freise Gnade. He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army from May 9, 1946 until he was honorably discharged on June 4, 1947 as a technician fifth grade.

During his service, Bill was a military policeman and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal in Japan.

Bill was united in marriage on Dec. 29, 1954 in St. Paul to Delores Carolyn Griesbauer. This union was blessed with eight children: Steve, George, Robert, Mark, Diane, Brian, Karen and Kevin.

Bill was employed as a farmer for many years and also worked as a carpenter for Freise Construction for a couple years. He played the guitar and piano and sang with various bands, including the Road Runners for many years. Bill was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church in Flint Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Rose Gnade; six brothers, John, Richard, Gene and Jim Gnade and two as infants, Francis and Richard Gnade; and three sisters, Adele Anthony, Ann Hank and Leona Schneider.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Delores Gnade of Moscow Mills; their children, Steve Gnade of Bowling Green, George Gnade and his fiancé, Marie Miracle, of Hawk Point, Robert Gnade of Farmington, Mark Gnade and wife, Sally of Elsberry, Diane Murphree of Lake St. Louis, Brian Gnade of Elsberry, Karen Coke and husband, Paul of Vandalia, and Kevin Gnade and his fiancé, Susan Knoepflein, of Williamsburg; 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Bill also leaves two brothers, Charlie Gnade and Ben Gnade and wife, Ruth, all of Old Monroe; two sisters, Rosemary Rottger and husband, Everett and Jane Pieper and husband, Leonard, all of Troy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers were Rocky Payne, Andrew Gnade, Seth Gnade, Jared Inman, Luke Ross, Aaron Brooks, Lawson Murphree, Jackson Murphree, Greg Nanney and Joe Nanney.

Memorials may be made to the Elsberry Health Care Center (or) Masses, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 3838 East Highway 47, P.O. Box 253, Winfield, MO 63389.

Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.