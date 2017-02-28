Donors Help Provide New Computers For Bowling Green Elementary Classroom

Melanie Hiles knew her elementary classroom could benefit from adding technology when she came upon an opportunity where Google would match tax-deductible online donations to purchase Chromebooks.

“In an ever-increasing time of technology, it’s hard to believe that computers and internet are not something that every student has access to in their lives,” Hiles noted. “This can put my students at a disadvantage from lack of experiences that can be easily accessed with a computer. Computers give studetns the opportunity to experience the world in a different way. As a class we now can research on WorldBook.com or many other age-appropriate web sites. The students can take their writing to new levels finding synonyms and antonyms and publish writing work. Students can play games to get excited about learning new material. We have the ability to ‘visit’ other countries to learn more about our connected world,” Hiles explained. “We can also fix holes in our thinking by exploring the world beyond our four walls. Having access to Chromebooks can open my student’s eyes to a world that is just beyond their reach at this point.”

It only took a few donations to reach the goal of just over $1,300. Jerry Hickerson, publisher of The People’s Tribune newspaper was one of the donors.

He noted that getting computers in the hands of all students was important to him.

“I know funds are tight for our small schools so I thought this was a way to help out. I’m seeing other teachers trying to get more technology for their classrooms and I hope businessess or local individuals will see this as an opportunity to help out the youth of our community.”

Hiles noted that she was beyone words that people got behind the project and donated.

“I want to thank our donors from the bottom of my heart for your generous donations. I am so excited to be able to have access to more technology in my classroom. Your donations will impact the future education of my students for years to come on a daily basis,” Hiles remarked. “If anyone would like to contribute to provide technology in our classrooms, google is still matching Chromebook purchases and some Bowling Green teachers have created projects on donors choose.org and would love help of any size!