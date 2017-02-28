Silex Hires New Superintendent

Dr. Elaine Henderson To Retire After Nine Years At The Helm

For the first time in nine years, the Silex School District will have a new leader when classes resume this fall for the 2017-2018 school year. The Silex R-1 Board of Education has selected David M. Deets as superintendent, replacing Dr. Elaine Henderson who has served in that role since 2009 and has announced her retirement from education.

Deets comes to Silex following the completion of a successful career in education and business leadership in the state of Illinois. He served as a school superintendent for 14 years and as a building principal for multiple years prior to that. His experience also includes years in the classroom, coaching and running a successful finance businesses.

Deets earned a Bachelor’s of Science and Education degree from Centenary College of Louisiana and a Masters of Education from the University of Hawaii.

“As a board, we knew the process needed to be a little different in order to ensure we got the very best candidates possible,” said Tommy Kreuger, Silex board president. “We are confident the process worked very well and are pleased to be getting someone the caliber of David Deets. There is no doubt he is the right leader to take us into the next chapter of success at Silex.”

The mantra seen and heard around the halls of the school and echoed throughout the community is that Silex R-1 is the ‘best small school in the state.’ That is not just rhetoric. The district earned the State of Missouri’s Accredited with Distinction honor three of four years before the system was replaced by the current percentage rating system; under the new format, Silex has scored 95 percent or higher each on its Annual Performance Report (APR) three of the past four years. In addition, the school’s students MAP testing scores have been the best in Lincoln County and among the top performers in the state.

“It is clear by the results Silex School has been seeing that Dr. Henderson and the entire team there have done an outstanding job,” said Deets. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join this great school, and I look forward to getting to know the teachers, staff and students as well as getting involved in the community. We can improve, and we will.”

For more information, contact the school office at 573-384-5227 or one of the board members listed.