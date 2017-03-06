Eric Carson Kaser

Eric Carson Kaser, 66, of Frankford, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at his home.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday at Frankford Christian Church.

Visitation was held 4-7 p.m., Friday at the Frankford Christian Church.

Eric was born July 29, 1950 in Hannibal, the son of Gene Carson and Evelyn Heiser Kaser. On Sept. 3, 1977, he married Susan Diane Whitfield at the St John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal. She survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Louis Kaser and wife, Lacey of Platte City, Phillip Kaser and wife, Mary of Platte City, Brian Kaser and wife, Joo-Won of Chicago, Ill.; a daughter, Erin Kaser of St. Peters; six grandchildren, Finley, Ellie, Tyler, Brody, Carson and Kaylin Kaser; one brother, Alvin Kaser of Frankford; a sister, Phyllis Gustafson and husband, Steve of Belton; a brother-in-law, Steve Whitfield and wife, Donna of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Kim Evans of Jackson; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Eric grew up in Frankford and later moved to Hannibal and graduated from Hannibal High School. In 1973, he graduated from William Jewell College with a bachelor’s degree in business and returned to the family farm.

He was a deacon at the Frankford Christian Church and served six years on the Bowling Green R-I Board of Education. He also served on the Farm Service Agency County Committee, Fairview-Frankford Cemetery Board and on the Rural Fire Department Board.

Eric enjoyed golf, hunting, horseback riding and spending time with family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Frankford Christian Church, Fairview-Frankford Cemetery or the Frankford Fire Department.

