Help Wanted

COMMUNITY IN-HOME SERVICES Now Hiring Homemaker Aides or CNA’s. Looking for part-time, full-time, & PRN. Must be able to do some weekends. Must be reliable & flexible. Competitive Wages & Mileage Reimbursement. Apply at: Community In-Home Services 1214 E Champ Clark Dr. Ste. F (Louis Building) Bowling Green Accepting applications M-F 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

SUMMER GROUND MAINTENANCE BID The Public Water Supply Dist. #1 of Pike County is accepting bids for the 2017 mowing season. Specifications may be picked up at the water district office at 1106 W. Adams, Bowling Green. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sealed bids will be received until noon, March 20, 2017. The water district reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

SUMMER GROUND MAINTENANCE BID Pike County Memorial Hospital is seeking Sealed bid proposals for Mowing & Trimming for the PCMH Campus, Vandalia Clinic and multiple sites in Bowling Green. Bids must be turned in to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017. For specification information, please contact Todd Woods, at 573-754-5531, ext 7160 or email twoods@pcmhmo.org Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia St. Louisiana, MO 63353

FULL TIME TELLER/BOOKKEEPER Community State Bank of Missouri is seeking a Full-Time Teller/Bookkeeper position at the Bowling Green facility. Previous banking experience preferred, but not required. Qualified applicants should possess excellent customer service and interpersonal skills as well as strong communication skills. Job will require advanced computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office products. Excellent work environment and benefit package. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send resume to Attn: Human Resources, P.O. Box 370 Bowling Green, MO 63334 and pick up an application at 117 W Church, Bowling Green, MO. Community State Bank of Missouri is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

HELP WANTED Local window manufacturer is now accepting applications for plant work. Target Aluminum. Apply in person – 800 W. State, Vandalia 594-6433 EOE

WAITRESS and kitchen help. Apply in person. Calvin’s Restaurant, Eolia.

LOUISIANA HOUSING ASSOCIATION, INC is taking Bids for Lawn Care. Must be turned in on or before NOON on March 9, 2017. Can pick up specs from Robert Kilby 573-754-4205. Locations include: 1000 N. Carolina Street, 310 N. 7th Street, 219, 221 and 223 N. 8th Street, 500 Tella Jane Lane

PCMH is accepting applications for the new After-Hours/Weekend Clinic in Bowling Green. Full-time, part-time and PRN help needed for the following positions: FNP • LPN • Patient Care Tech/MA • Receptionist. Full benefit package offered on positions that meet benefit criteria. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following: RN – Full Time (Med/Surg, Eve/Nights) • Paramedic – Full Time (EMS) • Respiratory Therapist (CRT or RRT required) • Surgical Scrub Tech (Outpatient Surgery) Part Time and PRN positions • Outpatient Surgery (RN/PRN) • EMT – PRN (EMS) • Paramedic – PRN (EMS) • Cardiac Rehab RN – PRN (Cardiopulmonary) • Respiratory Therapist, PRN (CRT or RRT required). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE