Roberta Mae Kilby

Roberta Mae Kilby, 80, of Louisiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at the Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Friday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Randall Cone officiated. Burial was at Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Kilby was born on Aug. 14, 1936 in Louisiana to Charles and Jessie Morton White. She was married to Samuel Joseph Kilby on Aug. 9, 1956 in Hernando, Miss.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Kilby of the home; a son, Kevin Kilby and wife, Wanda of Louisiana; a daughter, Cindy Law and husband, Greg of Bay Minette, Ala.; a brother, R.T. White of Bowling Green; a grandson, Zach Kilby of Louisiana, two granddaughters, Samantha Kilby of Louisiana and Jesse Naessens of Bay Minette, Ala., and two great-grandsons, Austin and Logan Naessens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Bill White, and one grandson, Jarrod Law.

She graduated from the Louisiana High School and was a member of the Grassy Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing and coaching softball at a younger age and also enjoyed quilting.

Pallbearers were Ryan White, Remy White, Roger White, Randy Shade, Brett Penrod and Jimmy Pitzer.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.