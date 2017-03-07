Gala Event To Be Held For Vandalia Area With Proceeds To Benefit YMCA Project

Local residents Mary Wallace and Cami Blackman are planning an elegant “gala” event for March 25 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Vandalia.

Organizers say the event is meant for the community to come together, enjoy a nice meal, mingle and have a good time. The event will include a social hour, served meal and entertainment. Gift baskets will also be available for fun and competitive bidding.

The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal will include American-cut pork chop, salad, baked potato, rolls, dessert and beverage. Entertainment will be provided by the St. Cecelia Music Club.

To assist with planning the event, tickets must be purchased in advance for and sponsorship tables for families, organizations and businesses may be reserved for an additional fee. Sponsorship tables will receive program recognition.

The deadline to reserve tickets or sponsorship tables is March 17. Please contact Wallace at 573-470-0937 or email mcwallace2020@gmail.com or contact Blackman at 573-470-6161 or email camiblackman@gmail.com.

Proceeds from this year’s gala event will be donated to the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA Project. It was noted that on numerous occasions area residents, businesses and organizations have risen to the needs to improve and benefit the local communities. The area should be very proud of the accomplishments to construct new facilities for existing and new businesses in 2017. It is desired for the event to become a standing tradition and serve as a helpful mechanism to bring communities together and support local needs.