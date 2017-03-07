Louisiana Man Faces Drug Charges

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte reports a Louisiana man was taken into custody following reports of a disturbance in Clarksville that eventually revealed methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s report, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the Clarksville area on Friday, March 3 when the department received information that a person involved had fled going northbound on Highway 79.

Jacob Roberts, 27, of Louisiana, was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged with the class D felony of possession of a controlled substance. Cash only bond was set at $25,000.

Roberts was returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections on a parole detainer on Monday, March 6.

Korte asks that anyone who may have purchased any items from Roberts recently and have questions about the items to contact the Sheriff’s Department and ask for a detective.

Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.