Pike Health Department Receives Certificate Of Need For Assisted Living Facility Project

The Pike County Health Department, Home Care and Hopsice received good news at Jefferson City on Monday, March 6 as their application for a Certificate of Need was approved by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

The organization submitted plans for a possible assisted living facility to be constructed on land behind the health department in Bowling Green. The rough plans presented to the state call for a 40-bed facility, but the board may elect to start with a smaller facility and expand as the needs of the community grow. The Certificate of Need was the first hurdle that had to be cleared before any further planning could take place. So the board and administration will begin seeking professional plans, cost estimates and working on funding possibilities.

Chris Deeken, Jennifer Schumacher and Melaney Mathis were joined by Rep. Jim Hansen on Monday to campaign for the certificate of need.

