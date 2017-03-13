John W. Miller

John Miller died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at home in Redondo Beach, Calif.

The family was a gathering to celebrate his life on Sunday, March 5. A future celebration will take place this summer in Missouri, the place he was raised and that he loved.

He was born April 16, 1937 in Frankford to the late Henry and Esther Miller. He grew up in Louisiana and was a proud member of the Grassy Creek Baptist Church.

John worked for Gillette Paper Mate for 30 years before retiring at the age of 63. He was a very industrious man and did not let retirement stop him. He obtained his general contractor license and maintained a very successful home improvement business until last year.

There was not anything he could not fix. He was a proud Marine who flew his flag with honor and pride. John became an avid runner late in his life and completed 11 Los Angeles marathons and numerous other runs throughout the beach communities.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Zeto: three daughters, Debra Miller and Barbara of Oregon, Christine Goodell and husband, Scott and Nancy Miller and husband, Paul of Redondo Beach; a son, Jeffrey of Palos Verdes; granddaughter, Tiffany; grandson, Reece and great-grandson, Alexander. He is also survived by brothers, Melvin and wife, Vanessa of Georgia, Marion Roy of Missouri and Esther Sue Rodhouse and husband, Larry of Illinois. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, brother-in-law; Loretta and Roy Walls and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edger, Lloyd, Darrell Wayne, Raymond (Junior), Ralph, Virgil, and sister, Mary Lee Baker in addition to his father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Ruth Zeto.

Memorial may be made to the Fairview Cemetery Association, c/o Rose Collard, 812 Georgia St, Louisiana, MO 63353.