Nancy Lee Baker

Nancy Lee Baker, 63, of Bowling Green died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green, with the Rev. Janis Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Piedmont on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Nancy was born Jan. 21, 1954 in St. Louis, the daughter of Billy Gene and Patricia Ruth Keith Baker.

Survivors include a sister, Ruth Mahar and husband, Cliff of Curryville; niece and nephews, Tom Drohr and wife, Sandy, Joe Mahar and wife, Jacy, and Jaime Huff and husband, Randy; and great-nieces and nephews Aiden, Garrett, Jate, Jocee and Clane.

She was preceded in death by her parents and great-nephew, Michael Huff.

Nancy grew up in North St. Louis and graduated from Riverview High School, she later lived in High Ridge and moved to Bowling Green in 2008.

In 2011 her residence became a Ruth Jensen Village house, where she lived with two roommates. She was a member of the Curryville Presbyterian Church. Nancy was on the bowling and basketball teams for the Special Olympics and even won a state championship for basketball in 2014.

She collected coupons and liked going to the movies, especially horror movies. Nancy was very active with Ruth Jensen Village and loved her cats and dogs.

Pallbearers will be Tom Drohr, Joe Mahar, Randy Huff, Cliff Mahar, Mark McDonald and Mike Keith.

Memorials may be made to Ruth Jensen Village or the Curryville Presbyterian Church.