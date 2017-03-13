Paul Cleveland ‘Jack’ Crowder

Paul Cleveland “Jack” Crowder, 79, of Louisiana died Monday, March 6, 2017 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Scott De Camp officiated. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery at Clarksville.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

He was born April 2, 1937 in Pleasant Hill, Ill., the son of Chester and Mary Lucille Wintjen Crowder. He married Catherine Ann Ward Oct. 4, 1964 at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Ann “Kay” Crowder of the home; one son, Brian Crowder and wife, Karin of Wentzville; four daughters, Natalie Crow and husband, Will of Houston, Texas, Angela Durand and husband, Bill of Kansas City, Gina Elledge of Troy, and Melinda St. Clair and husband, Roy of Louisiana; 10 grandchildren, Megan Cannon, Ashley Daniel, Zachary Durand, Dustin Elledge, Lauree Griffith, Brianna St. Clair, Jacob St. Clair, Riley, Landon, and Ryder Crowder; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Avery Cannon; one brother, Burdette Crowder of Nebo, Ill.; one sister, Hilda Douglas of Quincy, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Zachary Durand.

He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School.

Jack had co-owned and operated a Shell Service Station in Louisiana. He later owned and operated a Sinclair Service Station and bulk delivery fuel truck operation in Louisiana. He was later employed at Dundee Cement Co. at Clarksville until his retirement in 2002.

He enjoyed participating in sports with his children. He had also coached and managed several softball teams and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan.

Honorary pallbearers were: Jacob St. Clair, Riley Crowder, Landon Crowder, and Ryder Crowder. Pallbearers were Bill Durand, Roy St. Clair, Dustin Elledge, Tyler Cannon, George De Camp, and Lucas Watson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.