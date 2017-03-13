Ron Koenig

Ron Koenig, 70, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services were Monday at 10 a.m., at Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville. Burial was in St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles.

Visitation was Sunday from 1:30-4 p.m., at Pitman Funeral home in Wentzville.

He was born Sept. 14, 1946 in St. Louis to Andrew Charles and Eunice Thompson Koenig.

Survivors include a son, Clayton Koenig and wife, Elisha of Bowling Green; one daughter, Andrea Seeley and husband, Cory of Boonville; two brothers, William “Bill” Hugeback and wife, Bernice of Troy and Henry Hugeback and wife, Kay of Springfield; and six grandchildren, Hailey, Gavin, Paisley, Maxwell, Zachary, and Johnathan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Boland Koenig; his parents, Andrew Charles and Eunice Thompson Koenig; and a brother, Robert Hugeback.

Ron served in Vietnam in the United States Army. He was an avid hunter and loving farming. Ron greatly enjoyed being with his family and friends.