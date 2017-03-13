Scharron Louise Carpenter

Scharron Louise Carpenter, 65, of Louisiana died Tuesday, March 7, at her home in Louisiana.

Graveside services were at noon Saturday at Riverview Cemetery. Robert Bliss officiated. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation was at Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana from 11 a.m.-noon.

She was born March 26, 1951, to Fred and Wanda Louise Niffen Bliss. She married George H. Carpenter March 11, 1973 at California.

She is survived by her husband, George H. Carpenter of the home; two sons, William Lee Carpenter and wife, Sherri of Vandalia and George Spencer Carpenter of Jefferson City; one daughter, Della Sue Carpenter of Louisiana; three sisters; one brother; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, F.E. Bliss, Bob Hartsock, and Richard Bliss.

Scharron was employed as an LPN for several years at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia before retiring.

She graduated from the Pike-Lincoln Technical Center as an LPN in 1989.

Pallbearers were William L. Carpenter, Jr., Johnathan Carpenter, Allen Gollaher, Robert Bliss, Charles Marshall, Edgar Bliss, and Richard Carpenter.