Stephanie D. Cole

Stephanie Dean Mehler Cole, 46, of St. Charles died Monday, March 6, 2017.

She was born Dec. 30, 1970, to Gerald Eugene Mehler and Linda Lee Woods Hollingsworth. Stephanie was united in marriage to Christopher Matthew Cole on May 26, 2002, at the First Christian Church in Troy. Their home was blessed with four children, Carson Victoria Branstetter, Peyton Victoria Cole, Ava Jane Cole and Anna Lee Cole.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Woods Hollingsworth; sister, Stormy Mehler Haines; nephew, William Steven Cottle; maternal grandparents, Thelma Lee Coose Woods and Henry Steven Woods; paternal grandparents, Harold Richard Mehler and Alice Marie Mehler; and maternal aunt, Thelma Jean Buchanan.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Cole and her four children, Carson, Peyton, Anna, and Ava, all of St. Charles; her father, Gerald Mehler and wife, Cindy of Silex, and her stepfather, David Michael Hollingsworth of O’Fallon. Stephanie also leaves her sister, Wendy Lee Mease and husband, Rod of Naples, Fla.; brothers, Lucas Michael Hollingsworth of Lake St. Louis and Michael Eugene Mehler, Michelle of Silex. Other survivors include her maternal aunt, Carol Dean McCormack of Lake Ozark; a niece Courtney Lee Haines Rhodes and husband, Austin of Troy; nephew, Beau David Butler of Naples, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Craig Cole and wife, Mary, Chad Cole and wife, Lisa; parents-in-law, Barbara Jane Rhoads Cole and Harley Gene Cole of St. Charles; cousin Scott McCormack and wife, Tina of Lake Ozark; and other relatives and friends.

Stephanie grew up in the Silex area, and she loved living in this close-knit community. She was a member of the Silex Presbyterian Church. As a little girl she enjoyed spending time with her two sisters, Stormy and Wendy, and being on the farm with Gram and Gramps Woods.

As a young girl she played and excelled in all sports and she especially loved volleyball, basketball, and softball.

Throughout her life, Stephanie was an impressive student, a life-long reader, and very academically inclined. She went to school at Silex and Troy and graduated from Troy Buchanan High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She especially loved being part of the family business called Hollywoods with her mother, Linda and her sister, Wendy.

Stephanie was a young woman who loved her family. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing sports with her children, attending their many sporting events and school activities, and just being with people. Every weekend Stephanie and her family enjoyed playing cards and visiting with Dave and Linda. She considered her mother and two sisters to be her best friends, and they were. Her four beautiful, talented, and loving daughters were the light of her life. Her purpose was to nurture and love them above and beyond herself.

Memorials can be made to the educational fund for the children of Stephanie Cole.