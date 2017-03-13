Thomas P. ‘Cotton’ Ingram

Thomas P. “Cotton” Ingram, 62, of Vandalia died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia with Kenny Haddock officiating. Interment of his cremains will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Tuesday (today) from 2-3:30 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

He was born May 14, 1954 in Louisiana, the son of William Vernon and Mary Jane Northern Ingram. He married Patricia M. Riechard in Mexico on Oct. 31, 2003.

Survivors include his wife, Patti of Vandalia; three sons, Shawn Ingram of Columbia, Michael Riechard and wife, Tamra of Hannibal, and Justin Riffle of Elsberry; two daughters, Carmen Hamilton of Kirksville; and Angel Morrison of Pittsfield, Ill.; three brothers, Ronald W. Ingram and wife, Mary Anne of Saberton, Donnie Ingram and wife, Marilyn of Vandalia, John M. Ingram and wife, Kim of Bowling Green; an aunt, Darlene Stone of Nashville, Tenn.; also survived by nine grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cotton attended schools in Bowling Green and was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green.

After school, he began working on a rail gang, installing new track for Burlington Northern Railroad for about 18 years. Cotton then worked for a couple of years at the Eastern Missouri Livestock Center in Bowling Green. He then worked as a mechanic for over ten years, retiring in 2004 due to his health.

Cotton enjoyed camping, fishing, playing video games, cards, pool, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents; one son, Allie Riffle; two brothers, William Arthur Ingram and David Michael Ingram.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Ingram, Donnie Ingram, Jerry Ingram, and John Ingram.

Memorials are encouraged to the American Cancer Society.