Vickie Sue Baskett

Vickie Sue Perkins Baskett, 62, of Vandalia died Friday, March 10, 2017 at her home.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Bob Hoehn. Interment of her cremains will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

She was born March 16, 1954 in Louisiana, the daughter of Roy Ben and Clematine Harlow Blanton. She married Byren E. Baskett on July 15, 1972 in Bowling Green.

Survivors include her mother, Clematine Blanton of Vandalia; one son, Jared E. Baskett and wife, Melissa of Vandalia; one daughter, Jennifer L. Ogden and husband, John T. of rural Mexico; two brothers, Leroy Perkins and wife, Joyce and Gene Perkins and wife, Patra, all of Curryville; three sisters, Eva Craig and husband, Tom of New Hartford; Florence Graver and husband, George of Bowling Green and Joyce Terry of Curryville; three grandchildren, Mason A. Carver of Mexico; Haley R. Baskett and Kaleb E. Baskett, both of Vandalia; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Ben Perkins.

Vickie graduated with the 1972 Bowling Green High School class. After graduation, she married Byren Baskett and started a family. Vickie worked at the Quik Stop convenience store in Curryville for several years as well as owned a business in Vandalia.

When her children got older, she lived in New York, Minnesota, and Arizona before moving back to Missouri to enjoy her grandchildren.

Most recently, Vickie worked at the WERDCC in Vandalia for about six years until she had to retire due to health reasons. Vickie was a Christian by faith and in years past, enjoyed playing co-ed volleyball and softball.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren as well as being outdoors working in the garden, planting flowers, or just taking a walk. She also loved to bake and would share with neighbors and the residents and staff at the Tri-County Care Center.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Perkins, Brennan Perkins, Bennie Fox, Jim Craig, Scott Craig, and Donald Perkins.

Memorials are encouraged to the Vandalia YMCA Project.