Modern Maturity Senior Center Will Host Fundraiser On March 20

A fund raising event for the Modern Maturity Senior Center in Vandalia on Monday, March 20.

The event is to raise money for roof repairs. A luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome to eat lunch for $7. Take out orders will be available.

The event will include card playing and peanut shells will be thrown on the floor.

Call Cindy Evans for more information at 573-594-2973.