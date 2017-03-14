PCMH Creates ER Room Just For Kids

Making Kids, Families Feel Comfortable Is Important To ER Department

A pediatric-friendly team in a pediatric-friendly environment.

That’s what the Pike County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) Emergency Department strives for and they seek to make kids and their families feel welcomed and comfortable. It is important part of a child’s visit to a PCMH emergency room.

“We know our kids don’t stop being kids when they walk through our doors so we created an environment to ensure that their youthful spirit remains strong. There is no better way to promote healing than creating an atmosphere where children are encouraged to continue being kids. We created this kid friendly room with fun bright colors like a child’s spirit.”

The PCMH Emergency nursing team is trained in PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) and/or ENPC (Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course) to help ensure proper skills in pediatrics. The hospital continuew to collaborate with Cardinal Glennon and Children’s Hospital to provide ongoing specialty education for the ED/EMS team.

“We are committed to growth within our department to ensure we provide a warm healing environment for the children in our community.”