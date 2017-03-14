Woods Smoked Meats Honored For Best Products In Missouri

The quality of meat products produced by Edward Woods of Woods Smoked Meats was recognized at the Missouri Association of Meat Processors’ 78th annual convention and trade show held at the Holiday Inn Executive Center, Columbia March 3-5.

At this statewide meat product competition held in conjunction with that meeting, Woods Smoked Meats received the following products awards: venison sweet peppers bologna, best of show; Polish sausage, grand champion; hard salami, reserve grand champion; country bacon, reserve brand champion; smoked turkey breast, champion; jalapeno, pineapple, cheese smoked sausage, champion; smoked hickory bacon, champion; and ring bologna, champion.

The competition – the only Missouri state contest of its kind, selected the finest example of cured and smoked specialty items from over 250 products entered into 21 different classes including hams, bacon, sausages, ring bologna, jerky snack sticks, smoked turkey, and luncheon meats.

In addition to the meat products competition one of the highlights of this convention was a 93 booth trade show featuring the latest meat processing equipment, supplies, and services.

The Missouri Association of Meat Processors was founded in 1939. Currently, it represent over 110 small and medium size meat processing operations. MAMP’s objectives are to assist the small meat plants to produce safe products, to help them create “niche” markets that enables them to provide services that meets the needs of the consumer.