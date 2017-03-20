Help Wanted

FULL TIME TELLER/BOOKKEEPER Community State Bank of Missouri is seeking a Full-Time Teller/Bookkeeper position at the Bowling Green facility. Previous banking experience preferred, but not required. Qualified applicants should possess excellent customer service and interpersonal skills as well as strong communication skills. Job will require advanced computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office products. Excellent work environment and benefit package. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send resume to Attn: Human Resources, P.O. Box 370 Bowling Green, MO 63334 and pick up an application at 117 W Church, Bowling Green, MO. Community State Bank of Missouri is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

COMMUNITY IN-HOME SERVICES is Now Hiring Homemaker Aides or CNA’s. Looking for part-time, full-time, & PRN. Must be able to do some weekends. Must be reliable & flexible. Competitive Wages & Mileage Reimbursement. Apply at: Community In-Home Services 1214 E Champ Clark Dr. Ste. F (Louis Building) Bowling Green. Accepting applications M-F 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

HELP WANTED Local window manufacturer is now accepting applications for plant work. Target Aluminum. Apply in person – 800 W. State, Vandalia 594-6433 EOE

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor has open positions in the following position: Day & Evening Shift • Warehouse • Shipping. Benefits Include: PTO, Medical Insurance, Employee Discounts on Product. Apply in person at Green Supply 3059 Audrain Road 581 – Vandalia No phone calls. Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting part-time 12-8. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Must pass pre-employment drug screen. Apply in person only. Phone calls not accepted. Lynn’s Heritage House

800 Kelly Lane Louisiana EOE

CROP AND BEEF CATTLE OPERATION is seeking a motivated individual with experience in cow/calf, feed lots, hay, row crops, and truck driving skills. Also looking for experienced equipment operator who can run a self propelled sprayer with welding and maintenance skills preferred. Housing and competitive compensation package available for the right candidate. Located in east central Missouri. Email resume/qualifications to cattle.farm.job@gmail.com.

NOW HIRING – Bowling Green. Warehouse position. Full- or part-time. Must be able to work in non-climate controlled area. 636-462-8069.

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking Full-Time & Part-Time CNAs/NAs. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main Bowling Green 324-2216

PCMH is accepting applications for the new After-Hours/Weekend Clinic in Bowling Green. Full-time, part-time and PRN help needed for the following positions: FNP • LPN • Patient Care Tech/MA • Receptionist. Full benefit package offered on positions that meet benefit criteria. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following: RN – Full Time (Med/Surg, Eve/Nights) • MLT or MT – Full Time (Laboratory) • Respiratory Therapist (CRT or RRT required) • Surgical Scrub Tech (Outpatient Surgery) Part Time and PRN positions • RN – PRN Outpatient Surgery • EMT – PRN (EMS) • Paramedic – PRN (EMS) • Cardiac Rehab RN – PRN (Cardiopulmonary) • Respiratory Therapist, PRN (CRT or RRT required). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE