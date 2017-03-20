Mary Louise Hall

Mary Louise Hall died Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Sulphur, Oklahoma, at the age of 85.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Services will follow the visitation, with burial at Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green. The Rev. Ron Meier will officiate.

She was born July 8, 1931 in New Hartford to the late Augustus and Vena Luella Marie Shepard Hopke.

Surviving are two daughters, LindaMeier and husband, Ron of Eolia, and Norma Robins of Mill Creek, Okla.; one son, Paul Cash Hall of Mill Creek, Okla.; 10 grandchildren, Sean Meier and wife, Pam of Bowling Green, Talia Emaly of Troy, Isaac Meier and wife, Missy of Eolia, Clint Robins and wife, Dana of Bossier City, La., Holly VanMeeteren and husband, Chad of Tustin, Calif.; Mindy Woods of Baytown, Texas, Michael Muzzy and wife, Trisha of Freeport, Texas, Renee Petenbrink and husband, James of Lake Jackson, Texas, Shauna Johnson and husband, Cody of Lone Grove, Okla., and Shawn DeWitt of Charlotte, N.C.; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as one sister, Florence Mae Dameron of Troy.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Tom Robins.

Mary grew up in New Hartford, where she attended elementary school. She later moved to Bowling Green to attended high school, graduating in 1950.

She and Norman Cash Hall were married on March 1, 1950 in Bowling Green. They made their home in Corso for a short time where they farmed. Later, farming led the family to rural Louisiana for 20 years.

In 1970, they returned to the Bowling Green area where they built a home. Mary worked at Country View Nursing Home as a dessert chef for three years.

She derived great joy from serving the residents. Norman and Mary remained in Bowling Green until his death in 2001. In 2002, Mary moved to Mill Creek, Okla., to be closer to her family.

In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, painting, crafts and volunteering her help to others.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Mary Hall’s name to the Ruth Jensen Village by sending a check to Donna Burt, Executive Director. Please include Mary Hall in the memo line of the check. Mail memorials to Ruth Jensen Village, #5 Industrial Drive, Bowling Green, MO 63334, along with a return address so a receipt may be returned to you. There will also be a place at the funeral home to make donations.