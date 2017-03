Battle Of The Conferences

The Second Annual Senior Showcase All-Star game between the Clarence Cannon and EMO Conferences took place last week on Thursday, March 16 at Palmyra High School.

The Clarence Cannon girls defeated the EMO girls, 67-61, then the Clarence Cannon boys edged out the EMO boys in a double overtime tilt, 75-74.

Louisiana senior P.J. Francis earned the Most Valuable Player award.