Louisiana Woman Faces Drug Charges

A Louisiana woman faces several drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, March 18.

Melinda Ralph, 38, was arrested following the search at 519 Washington Street where methamphetamine and paraphernalia were seized. Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte said the search warrant was based on information obtained from patrol deputies during a traffic stop.

Ralph has been charged with the class D felony of meth possession, the class D felony of amphetamine possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.

Ralph remains in custody at the Pike County Jail.

Korte noted that anyone with information about narcotics should contact Chief Deputy Josh Baker at 573-560-0711 or Detective Joe Minor at 573-822-8252.

Individuals charged with a crime are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.