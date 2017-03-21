One Vehicle Accident Claims Life Of Bowling Green Man

A Bowling Green man was tragically killed in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, March 18 in Lincoln County.

Justin L. Mannahan, 35, was travelling on Route E, one mile west of Route O in Lincoln County when the accident occurred. According to Troop C of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision took place at about 11:15 p.m.

It was reported Mannahan was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 westbound on Route E when the truck went off the right side of the roadway. It appears Mannahan over-corrected and traveled off the other side of the road and the vehicle overturned. He was pronounced at the scene by Lincoln County Coroner Kelly Walters.