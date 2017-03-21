Text Description

The People's Tribune

One Vehicle Accident Claims Life Of Bowling Green Man

A Bowling Green man was tragically killed in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, March 18 in Lincoln County.

Justin L. Mannahan, 35, was travelling on Route E, one mile west of Route O in Lincoln County when the accident occurred. According to Troop C of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision took place at about 11:15 p.m.

It was reported Mannahan was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 westbound on Route E when the truck went off the right side of the roadway. It appears Mannahan over-corrected and traveled off the other side of the road and the vehicle overturned. He was pronounced at the scene by Lincoln County Coroner Kelly Walters.

Comments are closed

Text Description

Text Description

Text Description

Log in | 2017 The People's Tribune