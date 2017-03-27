Help Wanted

NOTICE TO BID The City of Bowling Green is accepting sealed bids for the replacement of video cameras and recording system at the Bowling Green Police Department located at 15 W Church Street, Bowling Green, MO. Bid documents may be obtained at City Hall, 16 West Church St., between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Bids will be accepted at the office of the City Clerk until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Bids must be sealed and marked “PD Security System”. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids. The City of Bowling Green is an equal opportunity employer. Barb Allison, City Clerk

TAKING APPLICATIONS Cook – 5 a.m.-1 p.m. PT (2-3 days) Cook 11 a.m.-7 p.m. PT (2 evenings)

Looking for mature individual with a professional attitude. Able to get along well with others and follow supervisor’s instructions. Must be able to meet the dietary needs of our residents. Competitive Pay – EOE Apply in person at Moore-Pike Nursing Home, 300 S. St. Charles Street – Bowling Green or Call Pam @ 573-324-5281

TRUCK DRIVER Target Aluminum is looking for experienced over-the-road delivery drivers. Applicants must: Be at least 21 years old • Have a valid CDL license (at least Class B) • Be dependable & neat in appearance • Be able to pass D.O.T. physical & drug screen. Overtime after 40 hrs., expenses paid while on the road, full-time benefit package, home every weekend. Serious applicants only, apply in person at 800 W. State St., Vandalia – EOE

BE PART OF THE MODOT TEAM! MoDOT IS NOW HIRING FULL-TIME MAINTENANCE WORKERS FOR THE MEMPHIS, CANTON, MACON, SHELBINA, HANNIBAL, TROY,

NEW FLORENCE AND WARRENTON FACILITIES. Join a team environment to help the Missouri transportation system progress! MoDOT is now hiring quality individuals with a good work ethic and positive attitude. Maintenance workers perform general duties related to maintaining Missouri’s roadways and facilities. Starting salary for these opportunities is $14.25/hour with complete benefit package. Qualified applicants will have a valid operator’s license and a passing grade on the written portion of the CDL exam; or a Class B CDL with tanker endorsement and no air brake restrictions.

To be considered for these opportunities apply on-line at www.modot.org by April 6, 2017. Drug Free Work Environment • Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer M/F/D/V

PRN RN / LPN FIELD STAFF NURSE The Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice is seeking an “as needed” nurse to assist with home visits for both home health and hospice. Applicant must have at least 1 year experience in home care or an acute setting. Applicant must also be familiar with patient assessments, quality of care, teaching of patients/caregivers, and performance of skilled procedures. Applicant must have a current nursing license in the state of Missouri. Apply in person at 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO or online at www.pikecountyhealth.org

GENERAL LABORERS/FORK LIFT DRIVERS Supply Chain Admin. Immediate Hires. Hannibal, MO. Area Call 573-206-4100

HELP WANTED Local window manufacturer is now accepting applications for plant work. Target Aluminum. Apply in person – 800 W. State, Vandalia 594-6433 EOE

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting part-time 12-8. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Must pass pre-employment drug screen. Apply in person only. Phone calls not accepted. Lynn’s Heritage House

800 Kelly Lane Louisiana EOE

HELP WANTED PT 3/11 LPN • PT 11/7 LPN • 3/11 CNA • FT 7/3 LPN. Apply in person at Moore-Pike Nursing Home 300 S. St. Charles Street – Bowling Green, MO or Call Pam @ 573-324-5281 EOE

IMMEDIATE opening for weekend cook at Johnny Diamond’s Sports Bar and Grill in St. Clement. Pick up application M-F, 3-6 p.m.

EXPANDING BUSINESS – Need flat bed drivers, local, home nightly. Class A CDL required, 754-0379 or 217-242-1677.

NOW HIRING – Bowling Green. Warehouse position. Full- or part-time. Must be able to work in non-climate controlled area. 636-462-8069. (x2-24)

PURCHASING ASSISTANT Trailerman Trailers has an immediate opening for a Purchasing Assistant to add to our team. The Purchasing Assistant will assist the Purchasing Manager with day to day operations. The Purchasing Assistant will be responsible for learning company purchasing policies and procedures and maintaining supply inventory levels required for effective company operation. They will interact and negotiate with suppliers in addition to working closely with internal personnel to ensure supply levels meet production needs. Qualified candidate must possess excellent communication and negotiating skills, in addition to problem solving, mathematical, and attention to detail skills. Candidates must be proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel. Bachelor’s degree in a business related field or comparable years of work experience in a business related field is required. Candidate should have one or more years of purchasing experience, preferable in a manufacturing environment.

This position operates in an office and manufacturing shop environment. Attendance, attitude and strong work ethic are vital. To apply, please submit your resume with salary requirements along with an employment application. Visit www.trailermantrailers.net or stop by Trailerman Trailers, Inc., 19790 Highway 54, Louisiana, MO 63353 to complete an application. No phone calls please. Pre-employment Drug Testing required • Competitive Wage and Benefit Package (Health Insurance, Retirement Account, Vacation, Paid Holidays and More) • Pay Bonus Incentives Available EOE