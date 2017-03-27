Muriel Hogue

Muriel Hogue, 83, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at her home.

Visitation will be Tuesday (today) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 12 p.m., Tuesday (today) with the Rev. Don Amelung officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Vandalia.

Muriel was born Feb. 2, 1934 in Perryville, the daughter of Tymon Oliver and Clara Allgire Morrison. While working at her family’s feed store in Ashley, she met Gentry Wayne Colbert when he came in to purchase grain. They married on Aug. 2, 1952 at the St. Clement Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1985.

Muriel loved music and dancing. Most weekends after retirement, she attended community dances in the area with her friends. It was at these dances where she met Bobby Gene Hogue of Vandalia. They were married on July 25, 2000. He also preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2003.

Survivors include her son Mike Colbert and wife, Donna of Bowling Green and a daughter, Phyllis Marion and husband, Mark of St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Mike Colbert and wife, Amy; Lindsay Thompson and husband, Tom; Billy Hays; Lauren Hunt and Brian Brandenburger; David Hays and wife, Alisha; Luke Colbert and wife, Brooke; Nicole Marion and Tyler Norman; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and nine brothers and sisters.

During her life, Muriel spent many years in Bowling Green working as a florist, a police dispatcher, and as a clerk at Shell service stations.

In retirement and in her spare time, she enjoyed drinking coffee and eating out with friends and working around her house and yard.

Most of all, she enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren and the St. Louis Cardinals!

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Mike Colbert, David Hays, Luke Colbert; great-grandsons, Ben Colbert and McCoy Thompson and nephew, Stan Wendel.

Memorials may be made in memory of Muriel Hogue to Pike County Home Health and Hospice, 1 Health Care Place, Bowling Green, MO 63334, or online at www.pikecountyhealth.org/hospice/foundation.html.

