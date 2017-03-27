Robert Leroy Harpole

Robert Leroy Harpole, 83, of Louisiana died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 12 p.m., Friday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. John Davis officiated. Burial was in Griggsville Cemetery in Griggsville, Ill.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service at noon, Friday, at the funeral home.

He was born Nov. 7, 1933 in Louisiana to Edwin M. and Mildred A. Payne Harpole. He married Frances Shuford after high school on Oct. 4, 1952, and after a divorce, Bob married Carlene Shoemaker on Jan. 21, 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Carlene Harpole of Roodhouse, Ill.; a daughter, Robin R. Nay of O’Fallon; a son, J. Edwin Harpole of New Canton, Ill.; two step-children, Dennis E. Shoemaker of Roodhouse, Ill., and Wendy Shoemaker of Quincy, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William Harpole of Union City, Tenn., and Gary Harpole of Springfield, Ill.; and two sisters, Carolyn Bayor of Apopka, Fla., and Audrey Bland of St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred A. Harpole, and father, Edwin M. Harpole, and two sisters, Dolores Eveland and Judith Kay Harpole.

Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church in Louisiana serving as a deacon, and on the board of trustees. He had been employed as a supervisor for Ameren UE until his retirement in 1998.

He was a past member of the Louisiana Lion’s Club, and he enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Pallbearers were Christopher Backer, Cody Harpole, Stan White, Donnie Ince, James “Skip” Davis, and Shane Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Pike County Home Care and Hospice, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.