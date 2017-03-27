Wendell T. Oller

Wendell T. Oller, 81 of Mexico, formerly of Dupo, Ill., died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Pin Oaks Care Center in Mexico.

Funeral services will be Tuesday (today) at 1:30 p.m., at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Interment of his cremains will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Visitation is Tuesday (today) from 1-1:30 p.m., at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

He was born Nov. 7, 1935 in Dupo, Ill., the son of George Blaine and Mabel Taylor Oller. He married Jacqueline Hurte. She survives.

Other survivors a son, Matt Oller and wife, Suzanne of Thompson; step-daughter, Denise Chamberlain and husband, Steve of Vandalia; daughter, Sheila Rodgers and husband, Andy of Cuba; daughter, Debbie Shiverdeck and husband, Carl of Grassy; daughter, Dana McMahan and husband, Robert of Collinsville, Ill.; son, Tim Oller and wife, Sherry of Troy, Ill.; son Mark Oller and wife, Valerie of Highland, Ill., and son, Jon (Julie) Oller and wife, Julie of Granite City, Ill; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George Oller Jr. and John Oller; three sisters, Georgia Moore; Winifred Carter and Betty Siebert.

He worked as a carman for the Alton and Southern Railroad from 1952-68 but took the call to serve our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-57.

In 1968, Wendell began working for the Missouri Pacific Railroad (truck lines division) and remained through the Union Pacific merger, retiring in 1994.

Memorials are encouraged to the your local Patriot Guard Riders Club.