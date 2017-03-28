Silex Takes Down Louisiana, Clopton

Louisiana struck early, but the Silex Owls came back in a big way to down the Bulldogs 16-6 last Tuesday.

The Bulldogs plated five runs in the top of the first on a day when Cameron Henderson and Damien Burse each drove in two runs for Louisiana.

The Owls were able to get a run back in the bottom of the inning, then scored six in the bottom of the second to pull ahead 7-5.

Louisiana got within a run in the top of the third as Gabe Henderson drove in a run, but fell behind further in the bottom of the frame when Silex scored three times.

The Owls added two run innings in the fourth and fifth to close out the Bulldogs in five innings.

Silex was led by a five RBI day from Colton Groshong, who was three for four.

Joe Martin also drove in three runs and scored three times on a three for three day at the plate.

Jake Adams drove in two and Hunter Lavy, Brian Henke and Wyatt Gruenloh also drove in runs for Silex.

Five pitchers combined for the Silex win. Brian Henke and Charles Turbyeville each threw two and a third innings, striking out five.

Three pitchers took the mound for the Bulldogs in defeat.

Louisiana committed five errors in the loss, allowing the Owls to score sixteen runs on just ten hits.

Silex improved to 3-0 on the season with a Thursday conference win over Clopton, 3-2, in the Owls first road game on the season.

It was also the teams first extra inning game as Clopton struck with two runs in the bottom of the first with a two RBI hit from Anthony Yentch to score Jamon Graham and Stephen Talbert.

The Owls came back in the top of the third with a pair of runs.

Joe Martin stroked a double that plated two to tie the game for Silex.

The game remained scoreless through the end of seven innings, before the Owls pulled ahead on a Brian Henke RBI hit.

Henke then held the Hawks scoreless in the bottom of the eighth to close out the teams third win.

Clopton was frustrated in defeat, outhitting the Owls 8-4, unable to score after the two run first.

The Owls committed the games only error.

Each team used only a pair of pitchers as Groshong and Henke combined for Silex and Blake Kendall and Yentch threw for Clopton.

The Hawks turned the games only double play, but fell to 0-2 on the young season.

Bobcats Down Bulldogs In Shutout

Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Bowling Green Bobcats shutout the Louisiana Bulldogs 11-0 on Thursday.

The Bobcats struck with three in the first against the Bulldogs, then added a single run in the second and third inning.

Bowling Green stepped it up again in the fourth and fifth, scoring three in each inning to end the game in five.

At the plate, the Bobcats were led a two hit day from Jorden Billings, who drove in a run and scored another.

Kameron Worley, Stephen Merz, Dylan Huber and Trey Nichols all scored twice for Bowling Green.

The Bobcats scored their eleven runs on just seven hits as Louisiana struggled defensively.

The Bulldogs were charged with seven errors in the game. Louisiana pitchers were tagged with only three earned runs in the loss.

Merz, Nichols and Billings combined for a pitching line on no runs on no hits, one walk and 11 strikouts.

Bowling Green allowed only three Bulldogs to reach base in the victory.

The win was the Bobcats’ second of the week as Bowling Green downed Centralia in the home opener, 5-4, last Tuesday.

It was Bowling Green striking first with a pair of runs in the first and second innings for a 4-0 advantage.

The Panthers came back with pair of runs in the top of the third, before Bowling Green added a run in the third.

Centralia scored twice in the top of the fifth, but couldn’t push the tying run across as the Bobcats grabbed the win.

The Bobcats were outhit 9-4 in the game by the Panthers and also committed three errors, but Josh Gibson and Gaven Comley pitched effectively in the crunch.

The pair combined for nine strikeouts to pick up the win.

Stephen Merz and Lane Sutton each crushed homeruns for Bowling Green.

The Merz shot was good for a run, while the Sutton dinger was a two run shot.

Jorden Billings and Alex Chilson also had hits for the Bobcats in the victory.

Indians Defeat Calvary Lutheran

Van-Far took on Calvary Lutheran last week and picked up a 5-4 victory.

The Indians had nine hits and comitted two errors in the game last Monday.

Josh Hodde pitched three innings, striking out six and gave up no hits. Treyson Culwell pitched 2.2 innings and gave up two runs on five hits and struck out four. Wilson pitched 2.1 innings and gave up two runs and struck out four.

The Indians’ game on Saturday was cancelled due to rain. They are slated to play again tonight against North Callaway.