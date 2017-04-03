Help Wanted

TRUCK DRIVER Target Aluminum is looking for experienced over-the-road delivery drivers. Applicants must: Be at least 21 years old • Have a valid CDL license (at least Class B) • Be dependable & neat in appearance • Be able to pass D.O.T. physical & drug screen. Overtime after 40 hrs., expenses paid while on the road, full-time benefit package, home every weekend. Serious applicants only. Apply in person at 800 W. State St., Vandalia – EOE

TEACHING OPPORTUNITY PRACTICAL NURSING COORDINATOR at Pike-Lincoln Technical Center (215 day teaching contract). Qualifications: Registered Nurse (BSN required) • Qualify for DESE Teacher Certification • Subject to MO State Board of Nursing Approval. Benefits Include: Employee Health & Life • Paid sick & personal days • Public School Retirement System of MO. Applications available at www.cloptonhawks.com under Employment. A cover letter listing any questions regarding the position is appropriate. Please send copies of two completed applications and resumes to: PN Coordinator Applicant 342 Vo Tech Rd. – Eolia, MO 63344 Pike County R-III Schools An Equal Opportunity Employer

CROP and beef cattle operation is seeking a motivated individual with experience in cow/calf, feed lots, hay, row crops, and truck driving skills. Also looking for experienced equipment operator who can run a self propelled sprayer with welding and maintenance skills preferred. Housing and competitive compensation package available for the right candidate. Located in east central Missouri. Email resume/qualifications to cattle.farm.job@gmail.com.

HANDY MAN – Painting, maintenance, etc. of rentals and some Clarksville farm work. $10/hr. 573-242-3821. (x2-26)

EXPANDING BUSINESS – Need flat bed drivers, local, home nightly. Class A CDL required, 754-0379 or 217-242-1677. (x2-26)

NOW HIRING – Bowling Green. Warehouse position. Full- or part-time. Must be able to work in non-climate controlled area. 636-462-8069.

HELP WANTED Local window manufacturer is now accepting applications for plant work. Target Aluminum. Apply in person – 800 W. State, Vandalia 594-6433 EOE

PRN RN / LPN FIELD STAFF NURSE The Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice is seeking an “as needed” nurse to assist with home visits for both home health and hospice. Applicant must have at least 1 year experience in home care or an acute setting. Applicant must also be familiar with patient assessments, quality of care, teaching of patients/caregivers, and performance of skilled procedures. Applicant must have a current nursing license in the state of Missouri. For more information please contact the office at 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO., (573) 324-2111, find us on facebook@bgpchd or visit our website at www.pikecountyhealth.org

RN CASE MANAGER Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice is seeking an experienced RN Case Manager. Full Time Day time position available for an experienced registered nurse in the field of home health & hospice. Applicant must possess at least 1 year of home care or acute care setting, as well as being familiar with patient assessment, quality care, teaching of patients/caregivers and performance of skilled procedures. Position is benefit eligible including: 13 paid holidays, retirement plan, IRA matching, medical insurance, vacation, sick and personal leave, and much more. For more information please contact the office at 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO., (573) 324-2111, find us on facebook@bgpchd or visit our website at www.pikecountyhealth.org