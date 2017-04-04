Bobcats Pound Community

Gaven Comley doubled and drove in four runs as the Bowling Green Bobcats downed Community R-VI 10-1 last Tuesday.

Kameron Worley, George Glenn and Stephen Merz also drove in runs for the Bobcats, while Jorden Billings had three hits and scored three times in the game.

The Trojans scored their only run in the top of the first before the Bobcats took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.

After a scoreless second, Bowling Green added four runs to their lead in the bottom of the third inning.

The Bobcats would add another run in the fifth inning and scored three more in their final at bat.

Dylan Huber and Josh Gibson combined for the win, allowing just a run on five hits.

Gibson fanned seven Trojan hitters over five innings on the mound. Huber struck out three in two innings of work.

The Bobcats were rained out last Thursday against Elsberry. That game will be made up this Friday at Elsberry. Bowling Green had to postpone their game against Palmyra on Monday, April 3. That game will be made up on the road on Thursday.

The Bobcats are scheduled to host North Callaway today (Tuesday, April 4) with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.