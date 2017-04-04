Prep Work To Take Place For New Champ Clark Bridge

This week the Missouri Department of Transportation and its contractor will have work zones set up on Highway 54 on either side of the Champ Clark Bridge, as well as on Third Street in Louisiana, to do some core drilling in preparation for the new bridge.

There are four locations, and in each area, the highway will be down to one lane throughout each day.

“This is one of several things we are trying to accomplish prior to actual work beginning to replace the bridge later this fall,” explained Keith Killen, a professional engineer with MoDOT’s Northeast District and project manager for the new bridge.

Killen said there are four teams competing for the design-build contract for the new bridge, and it is anticipated one of these teams will receive the contract award at the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission meeting to be held in Pike County in late June.

“There are a lot of items we have to accomplish between now and then, but we are progressing at a good pace,” Killen said.

The actual construction of a new bridge is expected to begin later this year.

Killen and his team are working with MoDOT’s external civil rights division to bring together the four teams and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE’s) to help prepare for the work. An event with these audiences will be held Friday, April 21. Any DBE interested in attending needs to contact MoDOT’s external civil rights division.

The bridge will also be closed overnight between Monday and Tuesday, April 10-11 (weather permitting) to perform routine maintenance.

The bridge will close at midnight on Monday, April 10 and reopen to traffic on Tuesday, April 11 at 6 a.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this time. Message boards will be placed in advance on either side of the bridge to alert drivers.

MoDOT also wants to remind area drivers that MO 79 south of Louisiana will be closed later this year to replace two bridges. The contract for new bridges over Buffalo Creek and Noix Creek is expected to be awarded next week at the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission meeting. A public informational meeting will be held later this spring when more details are known about the project.

To stay informed about the Champ Clark Bridge project and other road work, subscribe to MoDOT’s e-update notification system and text alerts for road closures.