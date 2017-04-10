Joseph Lee Crane

Joseph “Joe” Lee Crane, 84, of Bowling Green died Monday, April 3, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

Funeral services were held 1 p.m., Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Fr. Bill Peckman and Fr. Lou Dorn officiating. Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Joe was born Nov. 13, 1932 in Troy the son of Walter William and Mabel Lucille Gigger Crane. On Dec. 17, 1955 in Troy he married Barbara Jo Hammett. She survives.

Other survivors include four children, Bill Crane and wife, Patti of Bowling Green, Lawrence “Cotton” Crane of Bowling Green, Sue Ingram of Bowling Green, Jerry Crane and wife, Lori of Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Michael Ingram and wife, Crystal, Bethany Parr and husband, Jake, Ryan Crane and wife, Kelly, Samantha Ingram, Todd Crane and Jordan Spradling, Jamieson Crane, Macie Crane, Lauren Crane; eight great-grandchildren, Madison Ingram, McKenzi Ingram, Chloe Orr, Kendric Henderson, Hudson Crane, Dawson Crane, Beckham Parr, Mia Parr; a brother, Roy Crane and wife, Linda of Curryville; sisters, Ginny Miller, Shirley Duckworth and husband, Randy, Tricia LeRoy and husband, Jim, Frannie Eppard; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Walter and Raymond Crane; two sisters, Garnett Portwood and Betty Ramsour.

Joe grew up in the Troy and Winfield area and moved to Bowling Green in 1960. He worked in construction and later in life worked as a janitor. Joe enjoyed cutting wood, country music and going to the coffee shop. But most of all he enjoyed his children and grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers were Ryan Crane, Todd Crane, Jamieson Crane, Michael Ingram, Jake Parr, David Portwood, Gregory Crane and Ellis “Pete” Feith. Honorary pallbearers were Dana Portwood, Jeni Portwood, Jackie Grimmett, the eight great-grandchildren Madison Ingram, McKenzi Ingram, Chloe Orr, Kendric Henderson, Hudson Crane, Dawson Crane, Beckham Parr, Mia Parr.

Memorials may be made to the St. Clement School.