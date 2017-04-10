Russell Wayne Benfield

Russell Wayne Benfield, 74, died peacefully at his home in Elsberry surrounded by family on Friday, March 24, 2017.

He was laid to rest at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Russell was born March 12, 1943 in Kennett where he was raised. He was a United States Navy veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was also a retired truck driver.

He was the oldest of seven children born to the late Luther and Beatrice Benfield and was the beloved husband of Alice Benfield for over 40 years.

Russell will be forever remembered by his devoted daughter-in-law, Theresa Daniel; grandchildren, DeCanter Benfield (Megan Benfield) and Brandy Douglas (Justin Douglas); great-grandchildren, Carter, Abbygale and Cora Benfield, and Ellie Douglas; friends, Greg and Linda Sims, Curt and Carole Calhoun and countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know him.

He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, telling jokes, laughing and spending time with family and friends. He touched the lives of many people with his contagious smile and personality and maintained his trademark sense of humor throughout.

Russell will be forever missed by family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.