Lagemann Signs With John Wood

Ashtyn Lagemann, senior at Clopton High School, signed to play basketball with John Wood Community College.

Ashtyn, daughter of Larry and Susan Lagemann, was a highly decorated player for the Lady Hawks, playing all four years under her father and coach, Larry Lagemann.

Pictured at the signing front row (l-r): Evan, her brother; Larry, Ashtyn and Susan Lagemann. Second row: Mindy Eckert, assistant coach at John Wood Community College and Norman Rodriguez, head coach at John Wood Community College.

Also present at the signing were Ashtyn’s grandparents, Vicki Lagemann and Bob and Annette Conrad.