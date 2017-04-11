Public Meeting Will Be April 20 To Discuss Replacing Bridge Near Middletown On 161

This summer, the Missouri Department of Transportation and its contractor will close MO 161 to replace the bridge over the Cuivre River just east of Middletown in Montgomery County.

To learn more about the project, area residents and drivers of MO 161 east of Middletown are encouraged to attend a public informational meeting on Thursday, April 20 from 4:30-6 p.m., at the Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street in Middletown.

This is an open house style meeting, and MoDOT engineers and staff will be available to answer any questions about the project and the road closure. It is anticipated the road will be closed up to 80 days once the contractor begins work.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the project to Don Schnieders Excavating at its meeting today in the amount of $914,427.05.

To receive email updates on road work or text alerts for road closures, go to www.modot.org and click the Travelers tab, or call MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636.