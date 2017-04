Silex Prom 2017

Silex High School held prom activities on Saturday, April 8 at Silex High School gym.

Nick Kientzy and Mandy Franklin (seated) were crowned king and queen.

The court included (standing, l-r): Madison Tucker, Jake Price, McIntyre Wilmes, Joe Martin, Elly Boothe and Daniel Trentman.

