Teasley Chosen To Attend State Agribusiness Academy

Bowling Green High School student Payton Teasley is among 30 high school sophomores were recently selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). Students selected will spend the first week of June in the Kansas City region exploring various facets of agriculture.

“These young men and women have already developed some of the essential qualities it takes to be leaders,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Through MAbA, we hope to further instill the importance of them using those leadership skills to contribute to the betterment of agriculture and advocate for our industry that provides food and clothing for the world.”

On Monday, June 5, the MAbA class will convene at the Missouri Department of Agriculture. After a department overview and tour, the students will travel to Kansas City. During the 2017 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, the students will visit businesses and learn about career opportunities in animal and plant health, communications, value-added agriculture production and more. The students will end their week with a graduation ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded more than 900 academy memberships through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

To be eligible for the Agribusiness Academy, students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H.

For additional details about the 2017 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, as well as more information on the Department of Agriculture, please visit the department online at agriculture.mo.gov.